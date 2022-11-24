Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JWN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 57.97% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also

