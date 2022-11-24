3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of 3D Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.68. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Insider Transactions at 3D Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 232.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter worth $344,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 52.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,366 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 141.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,551 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.