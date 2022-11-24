Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAP. UBS Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.67.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $150.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.93. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $145.59 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.