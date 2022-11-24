Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given a $8.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.65.
Rocket Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $16.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 807.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Rocket Companies by 321.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
