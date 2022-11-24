ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Given a $4.25 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $4.25 price target on ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENDRA Life Sciences

About ENDRA Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 278,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

