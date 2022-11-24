ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Given a $4.25 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $4.25 price target on ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.09.
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.
