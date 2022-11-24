The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given a $36.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.87.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.