Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given a $2.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Home Point Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.84.

Home Point Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HMPT stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $236.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Point Capital

About Home Point Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

