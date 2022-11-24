Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Given a $45.00 Price Target at Stephens

Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Customers Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

CUBI opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 211,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 75.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after acquiring an additional 427,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

