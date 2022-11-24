KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Set at $45.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

