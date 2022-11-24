Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $492.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $412.58.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $437.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.