Piper Sandler Analysts Give AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) a $52.00 Price Target

Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

AdvanSix Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.78.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $478.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,752.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,770. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 237,798 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

