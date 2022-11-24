KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KBH. Raymond James downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 99.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,680 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,714,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,351,000 after purchasing an additional 279,445 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

