Insider Selling: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Director Sells $372,000.00 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lantronix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 336,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at $1,527,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at $80,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at $6,871,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

