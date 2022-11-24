Daniel M. Kinzer Sells 105,245 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 105,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $430,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 885,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,173.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVTS opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $584.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Navitas Semiconductor

NVTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.