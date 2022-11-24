Insider Selling: BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) Director Sells C$432,559.88 in Stock

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) Director Joseph Rus sold 35,643 shares of BELLUS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.14, for a total value of C$432,559.88.

BELLUS Health stock opened at C$12.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.96. BELLUS Health Inc. has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$16.24.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.40.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

