Insider Selling: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Sells 10,725 Shares of Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Unum Group Price Performance
UNM opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.
Unum Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.
Unum Group Company Profile
Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.
Featured Stories
