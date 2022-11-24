Insider Selling: Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Sells 10,725 Shares of Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,847,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 8,319.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 831,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 821,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 412.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 680,241 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

