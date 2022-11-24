Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) COO Sells $453,496.44 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 103,538 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $453,496.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 990,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $584.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $20.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.
