Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) COO Sells $453,496.44 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 103,538 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $453,496.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 990,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $584.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

About Navitas Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.