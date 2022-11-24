Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK) in the last few weeks:

11/21/2022 – Broadmark Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.50.

11/15/2022 – Broadmark Realty Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $5.00.

11/14/2022 – Broadmark Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

11/8/2022 – Broadmark Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/25/2022 – Broadmark Realty Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Broadmark Realty Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Broadmark Realty Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

BRMK opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

Broadmark Realty Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 186.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 352,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 71,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

