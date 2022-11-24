Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK) in the last few weeks:
- 11/21/2022 – Broadmark Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.50.
- 11/15/2022 – Broadmark Realty Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $5.00.
- 11/14/2022 – Broadmark Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 11/8/2022 – Broadmark Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 10/25/2022 – Broadmark Realty Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2022 – Broadmark Realty Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – Broadmark Realty Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance
BRMK opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.
Broadmark Realty Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 186.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.