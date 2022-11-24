Insider Selling: The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) EVP Sells 6,708 Shares of Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
TJX Companies Stock Performance
TJX Companies stock opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 83.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 25.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $18,430,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,804,561 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $110,692,000 after acquiring an additional 34,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 48,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Featured Articles
