Insider Selling: The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) EVP Sells 6,708 Shares of Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 83.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 25.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $18,430,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,804,561 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $110,692,000 after acquiring an additional 34,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 48,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

