NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$466,687.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 35,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$466,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,015,170.
Ross Lloyd Andreachuk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 21,335 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total value of C$293,356.25.
- On Thursday, November 10th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$375,200.00.
NuVista Energy Stock Performance
TSE:NVA opened at C$13.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.83 and a 1-year high of C$14.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.