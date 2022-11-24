NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$466,687.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 35,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$466,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,015,170.

Ross Lloyd Andreachuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 21,335 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total value of C$293,356.25.

On Thursday, November 10th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$375,200.00.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

TSE:NVA opened at C$13.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.83 and a 1-year high of C$14.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About NuVista Energy

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVA shares. Cormark lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

