S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 265 by Analysts at HSBC

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HSBC from GBX 255 ($3.02) to GBX 265 ($3.13) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 360 ($4.26) to GBX 310 ($3.67) in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

S4 Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

