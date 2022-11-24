Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given New GBX 3,500 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,400 ($40.20) to GBX 3,500 ($41.39) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,150 ($37.25) to GBX 3,165 ($37.42) in a report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($47.30) to GBX 4,100 ($48.48) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,685.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.