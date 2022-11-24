Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enel from €9.00 ($9.18) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enel from €9.75 ($9.95) to €8.50 ($8.67) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Enel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Enel Trading Down 0.2 %

Enel stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Enel has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

