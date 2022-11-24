Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$36.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.62.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

FQVLF opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $37.76.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.