Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 650 ($7.69) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. AlphaValue lowered Land Securities Group to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Land Securities Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $793.33.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

