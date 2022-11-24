IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 60 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 60 ($0.71) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
IQE Stock Performance
IQEPF stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. IQE has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.60.
About IQE
