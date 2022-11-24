IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 60 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 60 ($0.71) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IQE Stock Performance

IQEPF stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. IQE has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

