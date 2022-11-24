Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Glencore Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of GLCNF opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.

Get Glencore alerts:

About Glencore

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.