Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Glencore Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of GLCNF opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.
About Glencore
