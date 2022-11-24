Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) PT Raised to GBX 2,350

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Halma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Halma has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.

Halma Company Profile

Featured Stories

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.

