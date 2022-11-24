Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) PT Raised to GBX 2,350

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Halma Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Halma has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.
Halma Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halma (HLMAF)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.