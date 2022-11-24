easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Raised to GBX 380 at HSBC

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HSBC from GBX 310 ($3.67) to GBX 380 ($4.49) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($8.87) to GBX 560 ($6.62) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 490 ($5.79) to GBX 415 ($4.91) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.26) to GBX 290 ($3.43) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 270 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.07) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $513.75.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. easyJet has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

