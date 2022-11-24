Scotiabank Trims Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Target Price to C$24.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Stock Performance

PARXF stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.