George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WNGRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on George Weston from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $115.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average is $115.18. George Weston has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

