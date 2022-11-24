JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $39.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.42.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,822,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,497,000 after buying an additional 269,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,258,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,816,000 after buying an additional 54,463 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,664,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,688,000 after buying an additional 57,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after buying an additional 323,128 shares in the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

