Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WMG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

WMG stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,822,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,497,000 after acquiring an additional 269,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,258,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,816,000 after buying an additional 54,463 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,664,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,688,000 after buying an additional 57,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after buying an additional 323,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

