Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given a $25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.08.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.4 %

URBN opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,124,000 after purchasing an additional 830,302 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,930,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $125,315,000 after acquiring an additional 403,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.