Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of SGRY opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brent Turner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,674.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,671 shares of company stock valued at $109,474. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

