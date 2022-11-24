Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beauty Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.14.
Shares of SKIN stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
