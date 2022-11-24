Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Partner Communications Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.

Institutional Trading of Partner Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Partner Communications by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Partner Communications in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Partner Communications by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Partner Communications by 241.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Partner Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

