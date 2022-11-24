Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given a $110.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TER has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teradyne to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.12.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.42.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 138.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after acquiring an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $106,198,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 25.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 575,165 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

