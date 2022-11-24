Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
