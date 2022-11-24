Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNTGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

