Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

