SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ SOPH opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $126.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.21.
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.
