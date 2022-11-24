SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $126.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

About SOPHiA GENETICS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 17.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

