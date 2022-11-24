T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $96.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $113.90.

TROW stock opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $208.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.82.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.11%.

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 273,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

