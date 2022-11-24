uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QURE. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut uniQure from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. uniQure has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of uniQure

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 9.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in uniQure by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 79,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 107.7% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 183,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in uniQure by 4.9% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 493,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.