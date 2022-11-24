Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDTGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $90.00. The company traded as low as $77.09 and last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 190083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.29.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,530 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

About Medtronic



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

