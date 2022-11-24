Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 1040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Specifically, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,993,016.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $48,507.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $272,878. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Amplitude Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. Amplitude’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth $78,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

