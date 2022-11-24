Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CFO Sells $2,103,230.82 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 69,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $2,103,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth L. Cornick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 122,525 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $3,686,777.25.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 40 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,200.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 7,961 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $238,909.61.

Shares of YOU opened at $31.73 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Clear Secure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Clear Secure by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 10.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

