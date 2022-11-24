The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells $2,709,489.42 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 836,140 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72.

On Monday, November 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07.

On Friday, September 9th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 83,312 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.

On Monday, August 29th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,025,391.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $386.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.