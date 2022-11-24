The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells $2,709,489.42 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GSGet Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 836,140 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 21st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72.
  • On Monday, November 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80.
  • On Friday, November 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52.
  • On Monday, September 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07.
  • On Friday, September 9th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 83,312 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.
  • On Friday, August 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,025,391.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $386.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

