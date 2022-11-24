UBS Group AG Purchases 21,465 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.88% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 865,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 369,832 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 212,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 195,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16,496.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 163,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 162,824 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 133,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJN opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

