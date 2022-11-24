iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Stock Position Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,228 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $32,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMBS opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

