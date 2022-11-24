Sigma Planning Corp Has $517,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4,504.3% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS DIVB opened at $39.16 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42.

