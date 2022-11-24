SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHE opened at $90.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.46. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

